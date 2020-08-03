It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Snuggle Up With a Queen-Sized 600-Thread Cotton Duvet Cover for $46, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
112
Save
Save up to 50% on Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 50% on Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers | Amazon Gold Box
Photo: Kotton Culture
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 50% on Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers | Amazon Gold Box

Sleep is SO underrated in today’s society, and it’s a damn shame. Those who know, know. While everyone else is fighting the urge to lay it down, I approach my days differently: I can’t wait until bedtime, and neither will you when you’re sleeping in comfortable bedding. Even if you’re sleeping on a sponge, a quality cover is a must, so you should consider grabbing a 600-count duvet with 100% Egyptian cotton, such as this queen-sized spread for $46. Find other sizes and styles available in this one-day sale that takes up to 50% off.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Guitars for Beginners, According to Our Readers

Get Some Masks That Match Your Ties At $30 For a Pack of Five

Save up to 43% on Anker Charging Products, Today Only

Meet the Oral Sex Simulator That One Reviewer Said Was "10/10 For Me!"