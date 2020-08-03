Snuggle Up With a Queen-Sized 600-Thread Cotton Duvet Cover for $46, Today Only

Save up to 50% on Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers Photo : Kotton Culture

Sleep is SO underrated in today’s society, and it’s a damn shame. Those who know, know. While everyone else is fighting the urge to lay it down, I approach my days differently: I can’t wait until bedtime, and neither will you when you’re sleeping in comfortable bedding. Even if you’re sleeping on a sponge, a quality cover is a must, so you should consider grabbing a 600-count duvet with 100% E gyptian cotton, such as this queen-sized spread for $46. Find o ther sizes and styles available in this one-day sale that takes up to 50% off.