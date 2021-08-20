DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle | $151 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

You don’t have to forgo your exercise plans just because you’re seated all day, working at the office or at home. Get your blood pumping with the DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle, now $151 at Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save an additional 20% off its sale price. This under-desk bike can fit under desks as low as 27 inches and offers 8 different resistance settings. Most importantly, it’s quiet and discrete while you pedal, so no one has to know you’re actually getting some exercise in while you’re in that Slack call. It even gives you a readout via removable LCD display with your speed, time, and distance. So if getting up and walking around isn’t an option when it comes to getting some exercise, toss this cycle under your desk and get moving.