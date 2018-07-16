Photo: Amazon

Does sitting still at your desk all day make you feel like a little sluggish? An under-desk elliptical trainer lets you sneak in a low intensity workout at work, and this highly rated model from Cubii is $100 cheaper than usual, today only.

At $250, it’s not the cheapest product like this that we’ve ever seen, but it does have features that you won’t find elsewhere, most notably Bluetooth sync that incorporates with the Fitbit app and Apple HealthKit, allowing you to keep track of you progress and calories burned while you fill out your expense reports.

This price is only available today, so bonus points if you can convince your boss to buy them for the office. Call it a wellness benefit.