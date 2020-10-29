Vote 2020 graphic
Sneak in a Halloween Treat From Adam & Eve and Take 45% off Any Item

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsadam & eve deals
110
Save
Take 45% off One Item | Adam &amp; Eve | Use Code TAKE45
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Our new partnership with one of the most well-known adult goodie companies comes with a Halloween perk. Adam & Eve want you to pick the perfect treat for the spookiest day of the year and then take 45% off of it. Just use the code TAKE45 at checkout.

Advertisement

Grab one of the brand’s best sellers in this deal! This is the ultimate trick for your treat, Eve’s Rechargeable Thrusting Rabbit ($55). This trusty little bunny is 9 inches of soft silicone curved to hit all the right spots. Because it’s got more punch than the average vibe there are three motors with 10 settings for speeds, pulses, and patterns. Let the rabbit ears tickle your candy corn while the rest does its lusty job. You’ll get over one hour or vibe time off of one charge if you’re using it at the max settings. But if you like to keep it low and steady you’ll get around 4 hours. It’s waterproof so the Rabbit is splish-splash approved.

Advertisement

Something for everyone. Let’s mix it up since I’m always on about lady vibes. This Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Ring ($11). I believe it was the poet Beyonce who said, “Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it.” And if you really like it you should put a vibrating ring on it. This is one of the site’s number one sellers. With 9 stages of pleasure pulses, it’s definitely that little extra you were looking for in your next snuggle session. Tickle your significant other while you keep the party going a little longer. Stretchy and nubbed for comfort. The battery will run up to 80 minutes and is changeable.

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

