Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet | $80 | Amazon



If you’ve wanted to snap your fingers and get everything you’ve ever wanted, you’re in luck. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?

The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet was available for preorder at $100 a few months ago and shipped back in August. Right now, it is $20 off and this is the first big discount we’ve seen on the gauntlet so far.

