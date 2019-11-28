Snap Up This Discounted Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Bundle

Fujifilm Instax 9 Instant Film Camera Bundle | $50 | Best Buy

What’s old is new again with instant film cameras. This discounted Instax 9 bundle includes not just the cute, chunky Instax 9 camera in mint green, purple/pink, or smokey purple, but also a number of handy accessories: a protective white case, a hand strap, the two necessary AA batteries, a close-up lens attachments, and most importantly, two packs (20 sheets) of rainbow film.

Advertisement

It’s more common to see the film camera come in at this price on its own, so this bundle is a smart deal. You’ll (definitely) need film and (probably) want a case anyway, meaning that this deal is your best route to being able to use the camera right out of the box.

