Snap a RAVPower MagSafe Charger Onto Your iPhone 12 for Just $26

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJEH28AR Image : RAVPower

RAVPower MagSafe Charger | $26 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KJEH28AR



MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $26 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code KJEH28AR at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.