It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Snake Pass, Urban Trial Playground, and the New Fallout 76 Wastelanders Bundle Are Now Free on Twitch Prime

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
32
Save
Free 30-Day Trial | Twitch Prime
Free 30-Day Trial | Twitch Prime
Image: Twitch Prime
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Free 30-Day Trial | Twitch Prime

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.

Advertisement

If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

  • Raider Nomad Hat
  • Raider Nomad Outfit
  • Settler Work Chief Hat
  • Settler Work Chief Outfit
  • Crater Projection Lamp
  • Foundation Projection Lamp
  • Crater Player Icon
  • Foundation Player Icon
  • Raiders Return Player Icon
  • Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon's Blowing Out Samsung's Artful "The Frame" TVs Ahead of the Super Bowl

The Neo Geo Mini International Edition Is Cheaper Than Ever at $30

Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Cuisinart Kitchen Knives, Anker Power Banks, Bedroom Fun Vibrator Bundles, And More

Monitor Your Front Door with This Discounted Eufy Smart Doorbell for Just $116