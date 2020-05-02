Snake Pass, Urban Trial Playground, and the New Fallout 76 Wastelanders Bundle Are Now Free on Twitch Prime

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Twitch Prime

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.

If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

Raider Nomad Hat

Raider Nomad Outfit

Settler Work Chief Hat

Settler Work Chief Outfit

Crater Projection Lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater Player Icon

Foundation Player Icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

