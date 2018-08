Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Unfortunately there isn’t a link with all the discounted candles listed, so see below for more scents: