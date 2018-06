Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $45 with promo code YIDISCOV, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.