Snag up To 47% off Popular Alienware Peripherals and Accessories Right Now

25% Off Select Alienware Accessories | Amazon



Several hot Alienware peripherals and accessories are discounted by an additional 25% off, and the result is that you can now get some select products for almost half off right now on Amazon.

I’m personally eyeing this Alienware low-profile RGB gaming keyboard, which looks pretty vibrant with its bright white color. It’s down to just $99 right now, and it usually hovers closer to $130.

If you need a new mouse, you can grab this one for almost half off, bringing it down to just $40 right now. If you prefer a wireless version, it’s 30% off right now for $70.

If you’re more of an on-the-go player, this Dell Alienware gaming laptop backpack can handle a device up to 17-inches for $85, a 43% discount.



This is only a small sampling of what’s discounted today. Check out everything Alienware on sale today right here!