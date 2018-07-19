Graphic: Erica Offutt

At just $6 per pan, this is about as cheap as frying pans will get. The $18 nonstick 3-piece set includes a 8", 10", and 12" pan, and today’s price is an all-time low. Are these going to be the highest quality pans you’ve ever used? Pretty doubtful, but I’m sure they’ll get the job done.

