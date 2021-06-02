Snag This Restaurant.com eGift Card for Just $18 and Treat Yourself to a Night Out

$100 Restaurant.com eGift Card Graphic : Sheilah Villari

$100 Restaurant.com eGift Card | $18 | StackSocial



With restrictions being lifted and more people getting vaccinated, going out to eat is such a luxury after the last year. Resturant.com has thousands of spots all over the US to grab your next meal or plan for a night out. This deal from StackSocial lets you grab a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $18.

But how does it work? Just hop on the site and put your zip code in and what local fare awaits. They boast that there are over 62,000 hot spots to choose from across all fifty states. This gift card is good for not only eating in but takeout and delivery too. There is no expiration date on the gift card, which definitely adds value. Just purchase the card, then redeem it on Restaurant.com within thirty days. Certain restaurants may require you to spend a minimum amount, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue. This is an excellent deal to celebrate a return to normal.