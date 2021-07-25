It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag This Newegg Shell Shocker Deal for $60 off a 27-Inch Sceptre Monitor

This highly-rated 144Hz monitor with built-in speakers is down to $300 today

Elizabeth Lanier
Sceptre 27&quot; LED Monitor | $300 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Sceptre 27" LED Monitor | $300 | Newegg

Seeking a new gaming monitor? If you’re looking for a decent size and a great deal, check out this highly-rated Sceptre 27" LED monitor while it’s $60 off over at Newegg!

This monitor has an HDMI DisplayPort so you can easily connect your console or PC. It has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 1ms response time, so you can be sure to not miss a thing next gaming session. This gaming monitor comes in sleek gunmetal black and would look great in any office or gameroom setup. It’s $300 for today only! You know you want it.

