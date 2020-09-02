Snag This HomePod for $100 Less and Enjoy Some Bonus Apple Goodies

Apple HomePod Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Apple HomePod | $200 | Best Buy



I love the smart speakers in my apartment . They do thei r heavy lifting in the mornings with playing the news through TuneIn, telling me the weather, reminding me of errands, making calls, and obviously waking me up. Really I use it all day now if I think about it . Apple’s HomePod is the perfect addition to your routine and can definitely revamp your mornings an keep your entire house in order. Today take $100 off both the space grey and white ones.

This helpful home assistant integrates with Siri smarts to aid with bringing harmony to your smart home . Compatible with Apple Music keeps the literal good vibes flowing through your abode. You’ll get it free for four months along wit h Apple News+ if you’re a new subscriber. You do need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup so this is for the A pple aficionados . But this speaker has amazing sound, organize your busy life , and is worth every penny.

This item will ship for free.