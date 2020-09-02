ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Snag This HomePod for $100 Less and Enjoy Some Bonus Apple Goodies

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
263
Save
Apple HomePod | $200 | Best Buy
Apple HomePod | $200 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple HomePod | $200 | Best Buy

I love the smart speakers in my apartment. They do their heavy lifting in the mornings with playing the news through TuneIn, telling me the weather, reminding me of errands, making calls, and obviously waking me up. Really I use it all day now if I think about it. Apple’s HomePod is the perfect addition to your routine and can definitely revamp your mornings an keep your entire house in order. Today take $100 off both the space grey and white ones. 

Advertisement

This helpful home assistant integrates with Siri smarts to aid with bringing harmony to your smart home. Compatible with Apple Music keeps the literal good vibes flowing through your abode. You’ll get it free for four months along with Apple News+ if you’re a new subscriber. You do need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup so this is for the Apple aficionados. But this speaker has amazing sound, organize your busy life, and is worth every penny.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
iHome Color LED Power Station with USB and Wireless Charging
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Chop Your Heart Out With a Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife, Down to $77

One of Western Digital's Best 500GB SSDs Falls to $63

Sony's Popular 65-Inch X900F 4K TV Falls to $898

Monday's Best Deals: Razer Gold Box, AuKing Mini Projector, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, 2000A Jump Starter, WFH Wine, KN95 Masks, Ulta Beauty Sale, and More