Snag This HomePod for $100 Less and Enjoy Some Bonus Apple Goodies

Apple HomePod | $200 | Best Buy
I love the smart speakers in my apartment. They do their heavy lifting in the mornings with playing the news through TuneIn, telling me the weather, reminding me of errands, making calls, and obviously waking me up. Really I use it all day now if I think about it. Apple’s HomePod is the perfect addition to your routine and can definitely revamp your mornings an keep your entire house in order. Today take $100 off both the space grey and white ones.
This helpful home assistant integrates with Siri smarts to aid with bringing harmony to your smart home. Compatible with Apple Music keeps the literal good vibes flowing through your abode. You’ll get it free for four months along with Apple News+ if you’re a new subscriber. You do need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup so this is for the Apple aficionados. But this speaker has amazing sound, organize your busy life, and is worth every penny.
This item will ship for free.