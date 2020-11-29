It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Snag This Gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Art Book for $52 and Get a Cloth Map of Hyrule

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja Dealsdealsamazon dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
155
Save
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition | $52 | Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition | $52 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition | $52 | Amazon

Advertisement

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $52 on Amazon right now, down 48% from its usual price.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $40 and Finally See What All the Xenofuss is About

You Know What I Feel Like? A Mother Effin' Beer. This 115-Can Beverage Cooler Is $90 Off

Buy a 24-Pack of Anker AA Batteries for $7, So You Can Finally Replace the Ones From the TV Remote You Put in the Xbox Controller

Shop Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, PS4 Games, Amazon, and More