Snag This Gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Art Book for $52 and Get a Cloth Map of Hyrule

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $52 on Amazon right now, down 48% from its usual price.