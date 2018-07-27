Graphic: Erica Offutt

Heat water to the perfect temperature with this cordless programmable Cuisinart kettle. It will set you back just $69 today, which is down from the usual $80.

This kettle has six preset buttons which makes it easy to brew your tea or pour-over coffee at the optimal temperatures. Plus, it even has a stay-warm feature so the water will be ready for your next cup. This kettle hasn’t been this cheap since April, so pick up this deal while it’s still steaming.

The Best Tea Gear Tea tastes great, is easier to make well than coffee, and is incredibly good for you. Today we’re… Read more Read