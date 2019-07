Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Coleman Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler | $45 | Walmart

If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.