Snag This 43-inch TCL Smart LED Roku TV for Only $190

TCL 43" 1080p LED Roku Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

TCL 43" 1080p LED Roku Smart TV | $190 | Amazon



If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 1080p LED smart tv should get the job done. Down to $190 , this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

Advertisement

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. This tv has an average review rating of 4.6/5 stars across just under 25,000 ratings, so this is a deal worth considering while it lasts.