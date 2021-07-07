Snag The Matrix, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Other Sci-Fi 4K Blu-rays for $18 Each

It's all consuming.
Amazon's deal also includes 2001: A Space Odyssey, Inception, and more

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Looking to bulk up your collection of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray films? Amazon is currently offering a sci-fi sale spanning no-doubt classics and modern hits for $18 apiece—more than half-off the list price for many of the titles. Standout picks include The Matrix, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Inception, but there are a few more worth considering at the sale page.

