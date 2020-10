Kindle Paperwhite Image : Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon



Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $85, so grab it while you can.