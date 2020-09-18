Snag the Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for $300 off at B&H Photo

Fujifilm X-T200 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Fujifilm X-T200 | $500 | B&H Photo

So, iOS 14 is out now, and one of my favorite features is the Photos widget. It’s a tiny feature, but having a slideshow of my favorite shots rotating on my home screen is a nice way to reflect on nice memories in a time where it’s pretty tough to make new ones. Still, when things get back on track, it’ll be nice to capture more pictures and make up for lost time. I’ve been using a Fujifilm X100S for the past year or so, both around town and on vacation, and it’s gotten me some of my favorite shots. It’s also compact, so it’s easy to toss in a bag and go without taking up too much space or weighing you down. The only bummer is that it has a fixed lens, so there’s no room for upgrading to higher quality lenses. If you need that flexibility, there’s the X-T200, which typically sells for $800, is down to $500 at B&H Photo right now. That’ll get you the camera body plus a 15-45mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a 64GB SD card and a camera bag.