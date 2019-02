Graphic: Tercius Bufete

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer and $58 matches the best price we’ve seen on this 500GB SanDisk. This unit is $11 cheaper than the Samsung SSD we posted about last week.

For what it’s worth, this was on sale for $130 this time last year. That’s kind of incredible isn’t it?Â