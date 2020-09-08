Snag Some Faster Speeds for All Your Gaming Streams With $500 off the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop | $1,000 | Amazon

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.