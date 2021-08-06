Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | $130 | Amazon



Still need a pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s true wireless option, and right now you can get a pair for $69 off the normal price. Save on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, now $130 at Amazon. These buds come rocking Apple’s H1 chip, offer fast pairing, and a lengthy 24-hour battery life that you can refuel on a Qi charging pad if you’d like. This is a great price to go ahead and finally lock in your purchase, but be quick, because these will likely sell out fast.