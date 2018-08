Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYAL5, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.