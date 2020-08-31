ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Snag Over 50% off Vanities, Lighting, Storage, and More in Wayfair's Huge Home Renovation Sale

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items | Wayfair
Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items | Wayfair

lt doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take September to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time even with this deal ending on the 29th.

Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($56) is the only one of it’s kind and is on sale in this Toffee Swirl color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.

