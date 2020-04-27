Snag One of Too Faced's Best Items for Free With Any $45 Purchase

FREE Self-Care Duo LOVEMYSKIN Graphic : Sheilah Villari

FREE Self-Care Duo | Too Faced | Use code LOVEMYSKIN



Starting today until May 4, Too Faced has a spectacular deal for you. With any $45 purchase use the code LOVEMYSKIN and receive their self-care duo set. This includes a hangover scrunchie and the deluxe hangover pillow cream.

Advertisement

This is a spectacular deal because that cream is $42 on its own and worth every penny. If you need a great hydrating night cream to give you a replenished glowing look in the morning this is it. If you’ve used Too Faced before you know their products are quality and smell amazing, this one is no different.

If you need help picking something to get to that $45 let me recommend my favorite eyeshadow, the Pretty Puppy Palette ($28), and the Shadow Insurance Eye Primer ($22). Free shipping on all orders too!

Advertisement