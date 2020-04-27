It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Snag One of Too Faced's Best Items for Free With Any $45 Purchase

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsToo Faced
173
Save
FREE Self-Care Duo | Too Faced | Use code LOVEMYSKIN
FREE Self-Care Duo | Too Faced | Use code LOVEMYSKIN
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

FREE Self-Care Duo | Too Faced | Use code LOVEMYSKIN

Starting today until May 4, Too Faced has a spectacular deal for you. With any $45 purchase use the code LOVEMYSKIN and receive their self-care duo set. This includes a hangover scrunchie and the deluxe hangover pillow cream.

Advertisement

This is a spectacular deal because that cream is $42 on its own and worth every penny. If you need a great hydrating night cream to give you a replenished glowing look in the morning this is it. If you’ve used Too Faced before you know their products are quality and smell amazing, this one is no different.

If you need help picking something to get to that $45 let me recommend my favorite eyeshadow, the Pretty Puppy Palette ($28), and the Shadow Insurance Eye Primer ($22). Free shipping on all orders too!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

You and Bae Can Reach Your Peak With a $49 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle Deal

Sunday's Best Deals: Nintendo Labo, Wobble Cushions, Steel Ice Cubes, and More

These Online Courses Will Keep You From Losing Your Mind in Quarantine