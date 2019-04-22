Easter might be over, but the deals haven’t ended just yet. Overstock is hosting a 4-Day flash sale that includes free shipping. You can get an extra 10% off living room furniture, bedroom furniture, home decor, window treatments, and more. Animal lovers can save 15% on select pet-friendly products. You can get your dog a sherpa and suede orthopedic bed for between $17 and $26, depending on the size. That is cheaper than you’ll find the same bed for on Amazon.
If you’re looking for a neutral rug that won’t overwhelm your bedroom aesthetic, you can get a massive 8' x 10' Safavieh Adirondack Vera Ombre Ivory / Silver Rug for $120. You can take a seat on this Sawyer Mid-century Modern 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, which starts at $369. If you want to brighten up your home office space, you can check out the Safavieh Bryant Natural Top/ White Legs Computer Desk for $147.