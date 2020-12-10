It's all consuming.
Snag Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for $27 Just in Time for the Monster Hunter Movie

Giovanni Colantonio
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | $27 | Amazon
Next Friday, Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter movie will finally see the light of day. The blockbuster brings Capcom’s creature-slashing RPG to the big screen, for better or worse. Expectations aren’t exactly high, but with Hollywood spectacle in short supply this year, it could be dumb fun, at the very least. To properly prepare for the movie, you might want a quick crash course in the game itself. If that’s the case, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is on sale for $27 right now at Amazon. The Nintendo Switch title is a beefed up expansion of a Nintendo 3DS game and its as good an entry point as any. You’ll get your big weapons and even bigger monsters to slash and of course, you get a lovable Palico companion. Come on and get on the Monster Hunter train so you can be properly let down next week!

