Snag Microsoft’s Active Noise-Canceling Surface Headphones for Just $106 at Woot

Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Did you know that Microsoft makes headphones? The Surface Headphones are surprisingly distinctive-looking too, with a unique flourish to the headband, plus they’re Bluetooth wireless cans with up to 15 hours of battery life, the built-in Cortana voice assistant, and active noise canceling smarts.

Advertisement

Woot is currently offering them for $106 new, which is more than half off the original list price, and $21 less than you’ll find them at Amazon right now. But since Amazon owns Woot, Amazon Prime members get free shipping on these. This deal is only good through today, unless they sell out sooner!

