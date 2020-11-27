Snag Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for $5 and Punch Aquaman Right in the Face

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition INJUSTICEBF Screenshot : Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Holiday 2020

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition | $5 | Eneba | Use code INJUSTICEBF

Have you ever wanted to punch Aquaman in the face? Just land a big right hook on his kisser? That’s not something that you can really do these days without breaking your hand, since Jason Mamoa is Aquaman in our current timeline. The safer option? Pick up Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, which is just $5 at Eneba with the promo code INJUSTICEBF. You’ll get a Steam key of the game with your purchase. The award winning fighting game is a DC Comics’ fans dream, with a huge roster that features characters like Batman, Swamp Thing, and Hellboy. All of those characters are especially good at punching Aquaman square in the nose.

