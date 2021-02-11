Snag Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for Just $30

Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds KJGZ4EHS Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds with active noise canceling smarts don’t have to break the bank. Case in point: Boltune’s own active noise-canceling buds are just $30 right now at Amazon when you use our exclusive promo code KJGZ4EHS at checkout. That’s a $20 savings off the list price for Bluetooth buds that have a 4.3-star rating from 8,700+ reviews and deliver about 7 hours of battery life per charge, with another 23 hours’ worth available in the compact charging case.