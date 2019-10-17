Snag Anker's Extra-Small 60W Laptop Charger For the Best Price Ever

Anker 60W [PowerIQ 3.0 & GaN] Power Delivery USB C Charger | $28 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

If you own a modern, USB-C powered laptop, you don’t want to have to lug your charging brick with you everywhere. No, you want chargers plugged in and ready to go at home, in the office, and anywhere you regularly work.



Advertisement

This 60W charger from Anker packs as much power as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but is much smaller thanks to heat-efficient GaN components, and is much cheaper at $28 today, down from the usual $42. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon to get the best price.