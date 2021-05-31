Snag Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds for Just $42

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds Image : Anker

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds | $42 | Amazon



On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 15% to $42 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.6-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.