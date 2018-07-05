Whether you need to back up some files or just store more PS4 or Xbox One games, you’d have a tough time finding a better price on a 1TB external hard drive, let alone from a trusted brand like WD. That’s the best deal ever on this model.
Snag An Extra 1TB of Storage For $45
