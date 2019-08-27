It's all consuming.
Snag An Exclusive Deal On Anker's Newest USB-C Adapter

Shep McAllister
Anker 7-in-1 PowerExpand+ USB-C Adapter | $32 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA8352
There’s a lot to love about USB-C, but if it’s the only port on your laptop, you’ll probably need a good hub to plug in older devices from time to time.

This new 7-in-1 hub from Anker includes slots for an SD card, a microSD card, a 4K/30Hz HDMi port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C PD passthrough power port, and even a gigabit ethernet port, which you don’t see on many of these things.

The Anker PowerExpand+ only launched last month, but our readers can already get it for an all-time low $32 today with promo code KINJA8352.

Shep McAllister
