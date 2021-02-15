It's all consuming.

Snag an Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale for $10 and Start Measuring Your Portions

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale | $10 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Image: Etekcity
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale | $10 | Amazon | Clip coupon

If you (like me) have been skirting your New Year’s resolutions, then what better time than mid-February to right the ship? If one of your big goals is to look and especially feel better, then eating healthier is probably a priority. Tracking and limiting your potions is one of the most important ways to kick the junk and ensure that you’re not going overboard on consumption, even if it’s healthier stuff.

Luckily, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale is just $10 at Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the page. This compact, countertop scale makes it easy to measure out portions in various units and even account for the weight of the container they’re in. It’s great for measuring amounts of fresh foods or to determine the portion size of packaged foods that don’t provide a per-piece serving. It’s also ideal for measuring out quantities for baking or cooking, whether or not you’re keeping your own portions in check.

