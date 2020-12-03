It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Snag an Apple Watch SE for $20 off Today

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsApple Deals
25
Save
Apple Watch SE (44mm) | $280 | Amazon
Apple Watch SE (44mm) | $280 | Amazon
Photo: Victoria Song (Gizmodo)
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple Watch SE (44mm) | $280 | Amazon

If you’d like to spruce up your wrist with a bit of techie flair, an Apple Watch will do the trick. The pricier Series 6 has all the bells and whistles, but if you’re just looking to stay on top of your notifications and avoid being late, the cheaper Apple Watch SE will do just fine. It lacks an always-on display, as well as ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, but everything else matches up pretty closely to the Series 6. Right now, the 44mm model is down to $280 on Amazon.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Speed up Your Home Workstation With up to $72 off the New M1 Mac Mini
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is $10 off, Because War Never Changes, but Prices Do
Wednesday's Best Deals: New M1 MacBooks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Christmas Tree Skirts, Switch Pro Controller Bundle, Too Faced Lipstick, and More
If You've Got the Space Holiday It up With a 7.5 Ft Christmas Tree for Just $60