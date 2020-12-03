Snag an Apple Watch SE for $20 off Today

Apple Watch SE (44mm) Photo : Victoria Song (Gizmodo)

If you’d like to spruce up your wrist with a bit of techie flair, an Apple Watch will do the trick. The pricier Series 6 has all the bells and whistles, but if you’re just looking to stay on top of your notifications and avoid being late, the cheaper Apple Watch SE will do just fine. It lacks an always-on display, as well as ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, but everything else matches up pretty closely to the Series 6. Right now, the 44mm model is down to $280 on Amazon.