Snag Amazon’s Solid Fire HD 8 Tablet for Just $60

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet | $60 | Amazon



Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire t ablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 t ablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging. Or, if you’re really looking for something cheap, you can get the lower-end Fire 7 t ablet for a mere $40 right now.

