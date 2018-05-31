The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $5-$10 less than usual.
Snag a Switch Pro Controller For Under $60, While It Lasts
