Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I love buying refurbished electronics. It’s good for the environment and it’s an easy way to get awesome stuff for less money. Consider this Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV.

It offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and it’s also internet-connected. Better still, this particular unit is at least $200 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen. This refurbished unit has a 90-day parts and labor warranty, just in case anything goes wrong.

The $50 shipping is a bummer, but all-in-all, still a bargain and there’s an option to pick it up.