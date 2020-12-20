It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag a Razer Kraken Headset for as Low as $50 Right Now

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Quartz Pink | $50 | Amazon Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Black RGB | $50 | Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Quartz Pink | $50 | Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Black RGB | $50 | Amazon
Best Gaming Deals
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Quartz Pink | $50 | Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Black RGB | $100 | Amazon

If you’re struggling to locate targets when you play or just want a better way to chat with friends while gaming, we’ve got a great deal for you today.

The Razer Kraken gaming headset in quartz pink can be bought for $50 (that’s a 38% discount) at Amazon or at Best Buy right now. This is a limited-time deal.

If you want the version with cat ears, it comes in quartz pink and black options. These are discounted $50 off, so $100 total. There’s limited stock at Amazon, so Best Buy is another option for the same price.

And finally, if you saw the pictures and have cat ear-envy now, I have a solution for you. If you just want to add some kitty ears to the unadorned headset for a discounted price or you want to add some to an existing pair of headphones, you can buy them a la carte for $20 a pair!

