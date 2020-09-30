It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Snag a Purea Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Just $24

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsAmazon
257
Save
Purea Forehead Thermometer | $24 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KINJAK4H
Purea Forehead Thermometer | $24 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KINJAK4H
Image: Andrew Hayward

Purea Forehead Thermometer | $24 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KINJAK4H

Thermometers have certainly become less… invasive… over time, and thanks to the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more infrared, touchless forehead thermometers in the wild. Now you can get your own at a deep discount.

Advertisement

Right now, Purea’s forehead thermometer is just $24 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and input the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code, KINJAK4H. It’s perfect for scanning friends and neighbors, if you own a shop or run community gatherings of any sort, plus you can convert it to a more typical ear thermometer if you prefer.

Purea’s thermometer has a 4.8-star rating across more than 2,200 customer reviews, and it’s 40% off in this exclusive deal.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in the HP Days Sale

The 10 Best Deals of September 29, 2020

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $63 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals