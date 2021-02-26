Snag a Powerful Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum for Just $220, a 45% Savings

Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum Image : Andrew Hayward

Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum | $220 | Best Buy



Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are more in demand these days, given the convenience of just whipping one out for a bit of handy suction—but if you need more power, more dustbin capacity, and no battery limitations, then a Dyson upright vacuum might be more your speed.

Right now, you can save $180 on this Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Best Buy, a 45% savings from the list price. You’ll plug this one in to use it, but it has more powerful suction and holds more dirt and dust, and you’ll never have to wait for a battery to charge.