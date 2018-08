Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.