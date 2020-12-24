Snag a New Unlocked Motorola Smartphone for As Low As $103 at Amazon

Save Up to 44% off Motorola Smartphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Save Up to 44% off Motorola Smartphones | Amazon



Top-end smartphone prices have been pushing four digits in recent years, but you don’t need to spend that kind of cash to get a very good phone. Motorola has recast itself as a budget and mid-range Android specialist, and right now Amazon is offering big savings on those already modestly-priced handsets.

For my money, the best deal in the bunch is for this year’s Moto G Power, a budget phone with enough power for your everyday needs, a large 6.4-inch 1080p screen, and an enormous 5,000mAh battery pack that could net you up to three days on a charge. It’s 28% off the list price right now at $180.

Another good option is last year’s Motorola One Zoom, a mid-ranger with a weighty, flagship-like design, solid cameras, and good performance. It’s only for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, but it’s marked down 44% right now to just $250. Meanwhile, 2019’s budget Moto E6 isn’t great, but it is $103 if you want something usable and cheap.

And if you do want a super-fancy smartphone and don’t mind shelling out for one, Amazon is also taking $200 off the price of the new Motorola Razr 5G reboot, which brings back the classic clamshell design in a smartphone with a foldable screen. Even with the discount, it’s still $1,200.