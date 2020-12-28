Snag a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and its Fuzzy Fabric Lining for Just $650

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (128GB) | $650 | Woot

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (256GB) | $700 | Woot

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Core i7, 256GB) | $820 | Woot

After decades of providing the software backbone for nearly everyone else’s computers, Microsoft finally got into the laptop hardware game a few years back. And the Surface Laptop line is compelling indeed, with some DNA carried over from the Surface tablet line along with additional unique details, including a soft, fuzzy, Alcantara material lining the inside around the keyboard for a luxurious feel.



Today only, Woot is taking $350 off of the base 128GB model of the Surface Laptop 2, which has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 13.5” touchscreen. Granted, this is now the last-gen model, as the Surface Laptop 3 is newer, but that’s still $650 for a very capable notebook. I’ve personally used this model and loved the look and feel of it, although it is pretty limited on ports.

If you need more space, you can bump up to a 256GB version for $700, or snag a version with a more powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 256GB storage for $820. These laptops are all new versions, but note that they come with an international keyboard that includes some French symbols alongside the full array of English keys.