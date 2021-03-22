Snag a Massive (But Tiny) 1TB SanDisk microSD Card for $175, 24% off

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card Image : Andrew Hayward

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card | $175 | Amazon



It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card, here’s a great deal: right now you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $175, a 24% savings off the list price. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months, and a few bucks less than it’s been hovering at recently at Amazon.

