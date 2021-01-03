Snag a Hypoallergenic, All-Season Buffy Cloud Comforter Made of Super Soft Eucalyptus Lyocell and 100% Recycled Fill for Half off (as Low as $65)

Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Comforter (Twin/ XL) | $65 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Comforter (Full/Q ) | $80 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Comforter (K ng/Cal ) | $100 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Advertisement

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud d own a lternative c omforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size ) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.

I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while. The Buffy c omforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

Advertisement

For the fancy people with their fancy massive California king beds , the Buffy Cloud comforter is down to just $100 right now. You really can’t beat that price!