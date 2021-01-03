It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Snag a Hypoallergenic, All-Season Buffy Cloud Comforter Made of Super Soft Eucalyptus Lyocell and 100% Recycled Fill for Half off (as Low as $65)

Elizabeth Lanier
Buffy Cloud Down Alt. Comforter (Twin/XL) | $65 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Buffy Cloud Down Alt. Comforter (Full/Q) | $80 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Buffy Cloud Down Alt. Comforter (Kng/Cal) | $100 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.

I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while. The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

For the fancy people with their fancy massive California king beds, the Buffy Cloud comforter is down to just $100 right now. You really can’t beat that price!

